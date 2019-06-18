“Learn to Swim” Programme launched

The National Sports Commission’s July -August “Learn to Swim Programme” will be commencing on the July 8, 2019 and concluding on August 16, 2019.

Registration is $1,000.00 and it begins on Monday June 2, 2019 until July 3, 2019 and is only done at the NSC’s Head Office on Homestretch Avenue.

Registered participants ages six-year-old to ten-years-old are asked to report to The Colgrain Swimming Pool Camp Street while 11-year-old to 16-year-old are asked to report to the National Aquatic Centre at Liliendaal East Coast Demerara.

Sessions start at 09:00am on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays at both locations.