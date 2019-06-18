Why are US tourists dying in Dominican Republic?

[BBC] A New Jersey man has become at least the ninth US tourist to die in the Dominican Republic in a string of deaths the FBI is investigating.

Relatives of Joseph Allen, 55, say he was healthy and had been a frequent visitor to the Caribbean island nation.

Several of the tourists who died over the past year drank from their hotel minibar before falling ill, say family.

The FBI is helping local authorities with toxicology tests. No link has been established between the deaths.

What happened in the latest case?

Joseph Allen’s family say he arrived at the Terra Linda Resort in Sosua to celebrate a friend’s birthday on 9 June.

His sister told ABC that on 12 June he had remarked to friends he was overheating. He decided to shower and go to bed early.

The next day, he didn’t answer knocks on his door. When a maid entered, she found him cold and stiff on the floor, according to his sister, Jamie Reed.

His 23-year-old son, who had flown there to be with him on Father’s Day, landed to discover he was dead.

Jason Allen told NBC: “We want some closure to figure out what’s going on and why this is happening.”

His family are currently trying to repatriate his body to US where they hope that a post-mortem examination will reveal his cause of death.

