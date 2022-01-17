Laparkan fire: 11 vehicles completely destroyed, 5 severely damaged

See full statement issued by the Guyana Fire Service:

The Guyana Fire Service received a call at 23:37 hrs last evening and was alerted to a fire at Lot 1-9 Lombard Street, Georgetown.

Water Tenders #102 & #105 from Central Fire Station, #106 from Campbellville Fire Station, #107 from West Ruimveldt Fire Station, #112 from Alberttown Fire Station and Fire Boat #8 immediately responded to the location, with the first appliance arriving at 23:42hrs.

These appliances were able to bring the fire under control and subsequently extinguish it.

The structure involved was a two storey wooden, concrete and steel building owned by Guyana National Industrial Company Incorporated and used as shipping companies, namely Tropical Shipping Company and Laparkan Trading Company.

As a result of the fire Tropical Shipping Company sustained water damage and minor fire damage.

Additionally, propane cylinders, a quantity of barrels containing food stuff, clothing, household appliances and other items were destroyed.

Meanwhile, Laparkan Trading Company suffered the loss of one Bobcat machine, a quantity of office furniture, gas cylinders, crates of energy drinks, three 40 feet containers containing electrical cables and flex hoses, three electrical transformers and three 40 feet refrigeration containers.

Eleven vehicles were also destroyed while five were severely damaged and three others were slightly damaged.

Investigations are underway to determine what is the cause of the fire.

The GFS continues to encourage the use of firefighting and other safety equipment.

In this particular instance, the facility did not have any means of fire prevention.

There were no smoke detectors, fire extinguishers or fire hoses installed in the building.

Smoke detectors and sprinkler systems play a major role in preventing fires, while fire extinguishers are useful in putting out small fires.

Be sure to equip your homes and businesses with these devices in order to prevent fires and to be prepared if they occur.