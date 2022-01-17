Businessman charged for fraud after stolen car parts found at his home

An Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara (WCD) businessman was slapped with a fraud-related charge on Monday after police turned up at his home over the weekend and found a quantity of suspected stolen car parts.

Cerbert Neil Bagot, 36, appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Courts.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on February 16, 2020, at Brickdam, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he obtained $800,000 from Lasayee Howard to purchase a motor vehicle, knowing that he was not in a position to do so.

The police prosecutor objected to Bagot being released on bail, however, those objections were overruled by the Magistrate who released the accused on $100,000 bail. In his address to the court, Bagot denied defrauding the woman and said that he has already repaid her $200,000.

According to him, Howard reported the matter to the police after he failed to repay her by a deadline she had imposed. But Howard denied receiving any monies from the defendant and told the court she is willing to accept the monies.

Bagot has since committed to repaying the woman by February 29.

Following intelligence, police ranks from Region Division #3 swooped down at the businessman’s home where they found a quantity of car parts and documents suspected to be stolen or unlawfully obtained.

As a result, Bagot, who also resides at Kuru Kururu, Linden/Soesdyke Highway remained silent when questioned about the items.

He was then arrested and escorted to the Leonora Police Station before being taken to the Golden Grove/Diamond Police Station. Police said the man is wanted in relation to an alleged fraud and other offences in Regional Divisions 4 A and 4 B.