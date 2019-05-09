Lance Corporal dies after alleged fight with Police Sergeant at Constabulary HQ

Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old Special Lance Corporal who died while seeking medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Carlos Alleyne went to the hospital on May 4, 2019 at about 14:52hrs after he reportedly complained of feeling unwell, police said in a statement.

This was following an “incident” earlier in the day at about 09:30hrs at the Special Constabulary Headquarters, Princes Street, police noted .

Inews understands that the “incident” involved a fight with a Police Sergeant.

An autopsy done today revealed that Alleyne died from brain hemorrhage and blunt trauma to the brain.