Eccles man found guilty of murdering mechanic

Kenkassie Lynch of Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was on Wednesday found guilty of the murder of 23-year-old Terrence Lanferman.

The 24-year-old accused was charged with the murder of Lanferman which occurred on June 1, 2015 at Nelson Street, Mocha Arcadia, EBD.

Lynch pleaded not guilty to the indictment at the commencement of the trial and was represented by Attorney Adrian Thompson.

The State was represented by Prosecutors Teriq Mohammed, Tuanna Hardy and Abigail Gibbs.

Reports indicate that the victim and the accused’s cousin, Sedley Liverpool, called “Birdman”, had a dispute.

The court heard that on June 1, 2015, Lynch and Liverpool met and conspired about the attack on Lanferman, after which both men visited the now deceased man’s home on a motorcycle.

During the trial, it was revealed that Lynch armed himself with a gun given to him by Liverpool, who waited for the accused some distance away from the home.

The accused entered the premises of the now dead man, knocked on the door and confronted Lanferman, who had opened the door, shot him before making good his escape.

Liverpool was later incriminated by the accused, and is currently awaiting trial.