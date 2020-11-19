Lancaster households gain water access

Some 40 households in an unregularised area in Lancaster, East Berbice-Corentyne now have access to potable water via two standpipes in the community.

This is in keeping with a promise made to the residents by President Dr Irfaan Ali during a regional outreach on Friday last.

The Head of State had assured the residents that they would gain access to potable water in their community via standpipes and this promise was promptly delivered by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

Residents there were elated to gain access to this precious resource and expressed their gratitude to President Ali and GWI.