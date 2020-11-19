UAE State Visit: Police Force cancels road closures

The Guyana Police Force has decided to cancel all the road closures it had announced to facilitate the State visit of a high-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates.

The Force’s Public Relations Officer Royston Andries Junor said “following [a] review of Traffic Advisory, the Administration of the Force has made a decision to cancel all proposed road closure.”

The GPF earlier today announced that several roads will be closed to facilitate a State visit by His Highness Sheika Ahmad Dalmook Juma Al Maktoum and eight other officials from the UAE.