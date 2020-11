His Highness, Sheikh Ahmad Dalmook Juma Al Maktoum of the United Arab Emirates and his delegation arrived in Guyana moments ago to begin a three-day official visit.

The delegation was met by Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Todd, Minister of Tourism Oneidge Walrond, and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar.

The UAE team is expected to be on a three-day State visit to Guyana.