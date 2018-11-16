Labourer accused of stealing canter batteries gets $40,000 bail

A 31-year-old labourer of Lot 56 Norton Street, Georgetown, on Friday, found himself before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, after being accused of committing simple larceny.

Kevin Mclean appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and denied the charge, which stated that on November 13, 2018 at Camp Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown, he stole two canter batteries valued $60,000; property of Clifton Douglas.

Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones made no objections to bail being granted to the defendant.

Magistrate Daly released Mclean on $40,000 bail.

The case will continue on December 14.