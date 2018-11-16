New standard for restaurants aimed at improving quality of services offered

…implementation to enable better services for consumers

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), the Tourism Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) and the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) have inked a new agreement which seeks to improve the quality of services that are offered to customers.

The entities stated that Tourism Month 2018 will play a major role in the promotion and implementation of the new document; National Standard for Restaurant: Code of practice for quality and management in the restaurant service.

“Through the implementation of the standard, it is anticipated that restaurants and other food establishments will generally improve the quality of service offered to consumers,” they said.

Additionally, Head of the Marketing and Communication Department of the GNBS, Syeid Ibrahim highlighted that the entity will be embarking on a ‘corporate marketing venture’ with the two partnering organisations to have the standard endorsed.

According to him, this will be done in a phased manner which includes reviewing the standard to fill any possible shortfalls and making the standard available to all sizes and categories of establishments.

Technical support to establishments will also be provided, based on stipulated requirements and evaluation. A certification of compliance will most likely be distributed.

Ibrahim admitted that this initiative will take some time for establishments to get accustomed to the required standards, but it is necessary for economic revolution.

President of THAG, Mitra Ramkumar applauded the GNBS for the new code of practice as he believes that it will yield the level of conformance businesses need to offer the best quality of service. Ramkumar is of the belief that restaurants who come on board will benefit significantly when the oil and gas industry further develops.

Commenting on behalf of the GTA, Licensing and Training Manager, Davina Layne, specified that having quality tourism offerings is critical for customers to have value for their money.

She said that quality is key for any visitor to a food establishment and having a standard, which was specifically developed to enhance the quality of service offered by restaurants, will give guidance on how they should consistently deliver in terms of experience and products.

The GNBS will be offering the restaurant standard for sale at a reduced cost so as to encourage all categories of restaurants to get on board with the initiative. It is expected that by the end of 2019, a majority of these establishments will be in conformance.