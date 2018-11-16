Shop owner remanded over alleged narco trafficking

A shop owner of Lot ‘E’ Hardina Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, was on Friday hauled before the courts after she was allegedly busted with a quantity of cannabis in her possession.

Roslyn Barclay appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where she was required to plea to the charge.

The accused denied the charge, which alleged that on November 15, 2018 at her Lot ‘E’ Hardina Street, Werk-en-rust home; she had in her possession 650 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

According to the facts presented by Police Prosecutor Richard Harris, a search was conducted at the defendant’s home and shop when a black plastic bag containing the drugs was unearthed from a heap of wood within the yard. The defendant was later arrested and charged.

Magistrate Daly ordered that Barclay be ramanded to prison. The case will continue on December 14.