Komal Singh returns as PSC Chairman

See full statement from the Private Sector Commission:

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) held its 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, May 24, 2024, at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, Guyana. As is customary, the business session of the AGM saw the council electing the executive members of the Private Sector Commission who will serve for the period 2024-2025.

The Commission is pleased to announce the re-election of Mr. Komal Singh as Chairman, the election of Captain Gerry Gouveia Jr. as Vice Chairman, Dr. Natasha Gaskin-Peters as Honorary Secretary, Dr. Haimwant Persaud as Treasurer and Mr. Manniram Prashad as Corporate Coordinator.

The PSC intends to continue being the leading advocate for the private sector on articulated and shared positions on national issues which will promote socio-economic growth and development by creating strategic partnerships with the government and stakeholders.

