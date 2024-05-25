BritCham Guyana to launch in Central London in September

See full statement from the British Chamber of Commerce Guyana:

The British Chamber of Commerce Guyana (BritCham Guyana), a premier business organization dedicated to fostering bilateral trade and investment between the United Kingdom and Guyana, is thrilled to announce its official London launch event scheduled for 11th September, 2024, in Central London.

The launch event promises to be an engaging and insightful occasion, bringing together key stakeholders from government, industry, and academia to explore opportunities for trade, investment, and partnership between the UK and Guyana.

Attendees can expect thought provoking discussions, networking opportunities, and firsthand insights into the economic landscape of Guyana and its potential for British businesses.

“We are excited to announce the official launch of BritCham Guyana in Central London. This event marks a significant milestone in our journey to strengthen economic ties between the United Kingdom and Guyana. We aim to foster meaningful connections and facilitate opportunities for trade and investment that benefit businesses and communities alike,” said Faizal Khan, Chairman of BritCham Guyana.

The launch event will feature distinguished speakers, including government officials, business leaders, and experts in various sectors relevant to UK-Guyana relations. Topics of discussion will include opportunities in energy, infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, and other key industries driving Guyana’s economic development.

BritCham Guyana invites interested parties, including businesses, investors, government representatives, and media professionals, to join us for this landmark occasion and contribute to the advancement of UK-Guyana relations.

Details of the event, including venue, agenda, and registration information, will be announced shortly.

For updates and inquiries, please contact BritCham Guyana on +592 708 9989 or via email at [email protected].

--- ---