Kitty man busted with guns, ammo & drugs

Police in Georgetown have arrested a resident of Kitty after discovering firearms including an AK-47 with matching ammunition and a quantity of narcotics in his apartment.

According to police reports, acting on information received, the ranks went to Lot 126 Da Silva Street, Kitty, at about 12:30h and made contact with the 37-year-old suspect, Edinho Lewis.

The Police ranks conducted a search of Lewis’ apartment and found one AK-47 Rifle, one Glock 26 Pistol, 830 live 7.62 ammunition, four live .223 ammunition, nine live 9mm ammunition, two live .32 ammunition, three AR-15 magazines, one AK-47 magazine, three Glock magazines, one scale used in weighing narcotics, one gun silencer, a quantity of Ecstasy, 107 grams of Cocaine and 544.3 grams of Cannabis.

The suspect was told of the offences committed, arrested and cautioned.

A team from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters processed all articles found.

The suspect is presently in custody. Investigations continue.

--- ---