Govt disburses $48.6M to 27 Afro-Guyanese groups for developmental projects

Approximately 27 organisations representing Afro-Guyanese communities across the country on Saturday received funding to advance their empowerment projects.

This is the second tranche of payment being disbursed under the government’s purview.

The cheques were handed over during a simple ceremony at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, which saw the attendance of Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, and Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond.

Securing these funds allows various groups to tackle critical needs. From agriculture to healthcare and training, these projects will directly benefit the community, who have expressed their deep appreciation for this move.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, and Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond pose with one of the groups on Saturday

Dr Ruackel Easton, who represented the Association of People of African Descent, said that his group will utilise the funds to offer medical supplies and services to vulnerable persons in underdeveloped communities.

“The funds will be used towards a health outreach programme to as much of the demographic that we can cover. We have many other projects that we will be doing and thanks to the help of the government, we will be able to facilitate all of these other projects,” he told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Another beneficiary, Rojeria McWatt, who was representing the Afro-Guyanese Union, said that the funds would advance the group’s cultural sensitisation outreaches.

“This will help us to host events that will sensitise the general public about what the Afro-diaspora in Guyana has to offer in terms of dance, fashion, performing arts…because we as a people have much to offer,” she explained.

The African Renaissance Outreach will champion the cause for increased civic engagements, with a strong focus on social justice, according to its Chairman, Elisha Ali.

“The money will benefit the African diaspora in Guyana immensely because we will be able to give back to our communities. We plan on promoting civic engagements within the community,”

Ali noted that prior to this intervention by the government, the organisation relied on fundraisers and donations to advance its programmes.

In December 2013, the UN General Assembly adopted resolution 68/237, by which it proclaimed 2015 to 2024 to be the International Decade for People of African Descent.

Funding was allocated within national budgets to support this initiative. In 2018, $68.4 million was allocated to International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly – Guyana (IDPADA-G). Subsequently, funding increased to $100 million annually from 2019 through 2022.

In 2023, the government allocated another $100 million to support a total of 55 groups, a part of which is IDPADA-G.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, noted that under the previous arrangement, when funds were disbursed by IDPADA-G, a significant portion was allocated to operating costs, resulting in only a few groups receiving the funds.

As a result, the government intervened and implemented a new approach which ensures that the monies are disbursed directly to the various African organisations in Guyana.

“Before, when this whole thing was managed by IDPADA-G, they had a 60 per cent operational cost, which means only 40 per cent of the money was available for programs and projects aimed at advancing people of African descent. We reworked the whole program, so 100 per cent of the money is now available for disbursement to support programs and projects aimed at improving the lives of people of African descent,” he said.

Operational costs, the PM explained, are absorbed by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

He underscored that this is only one element of the government’s unwavering dedication to empowering people of African descent, adding that this distribution exercise was aligned with President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s ‘One Guyana’ initiative.

“One Guyana means shared prosperity. Whatever revenues are garnered by the government of Guyana will be utilized to improve the lives and livelihood of all the people of Guyana, regardless of race or ethnicity,” he emphasised.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to ensure that their project aims are achieved. (DPI)

