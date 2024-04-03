Kester Hutson returns as GCCI President

Announcement of Newly Elected Executive Management Committee and Council of GCCI for the year 2024/2025

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) held its 134th Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually last Wednesday, March 27, 2024. During the meeting, remarks were delivered by the Guest Speaker, Ms. Lorena Solorzano Salazar, Guyana’s IDB Group Country Representative and outgoing President of the GCCI, Mr. Kester Hutson.

Following the dissolution of the GCCI’s 2023/2024 Council, elections for the Chamber’s 21-member Council were held and the following members were elected as the new Council of the Chamber for the year 2024/2025:

NAME COMPANY 1 Timothy Tucker Rid-O-Pes 2 Richard Rambarran NCB Capital Markets Guyana Inc. 3 Kester Hutson Dapper Technology Inc. 4 Komal Ramnauth Kojac 5 Rosh Khan Social Rank Media 6 Keon Howard Electric (Guyana) Inc. 7 Kathy Smith Dover Water Proofing Techonolgies Inc. 8 Geraldo Alphonso Innovations America 9 Evie Kanhai-Gurchuran Envisage Marketing & Technology Company 10 Kristia Ramlagan Lodestar Inc. 11 Rayad Boyce Sonic Business Services 12 Gavin Ramsoondar Zarc Properties Inc. 13 Delmar Walcott Icon LNG Guyana Inc. 14 Mary Nagasar Hand-in-Hand Group of Companies

15 Carlos Mendonca Ricks and Sari Agro Industries Ltd. 16 Brian Edwards Green Agro Services & Supplies Inc. 17 Devon Seeram Payless Variety Store 18 Melisa McRae-George Guyana Payroll Solutions 19 Navin Prashad M.P. Insurance Brokers & Consultants Limited 20 Paul Archer Loss Control & Risk Management Guyana 21 Priyanka Sookraj Ascension Business Services

Subsequent to the AGM, the new Council held its first Statutory Council meeting on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 to elect from its body a new Executive Management Committee (EMC) for the year 2024/2025. The elected EMC comprises a President, Senior Vice President, Junior Vice President, Treasurer, and Secretary.

Additionally, the Immediate Past President of the GCCI is given the opportunity to serve as an Ex- Officio member of the EMC, as such, Mr. Timothy Tucker will serve in this position on the EMC. Former Senior Vice President, Mr. Richard Rambarran was also appointed on the EMC as an Ex- Officio member.

The complete Executive Management Committee is as follows:

POSITION NAME COMPANY President Kester Hutson Dapper Technology Inc. Senior Vice President Kathy Smith Dover Water Proofing Techonolgies Inc. Junior Vice President Gavin Ramsoondar Zarc Properties Inc. Secretary Melisa McRae-George Guyana Payroll Solutions Treasurer Brian Edwards Green Agro Services & Supplies Inc. Ex-Officio Member Timothy Tucker Rid-O-Pes Ex-Officio Member Richard Rambarran NCB Capital Markets Guyana Inc

The membership and Secretariat of the GCCI would like to congratulate the Councilors and the Executives and look forward to their stewardship of the GCCI.

The GCCI’s Annual Report for the year 2023/2024 can also be viewed online at: https://gcci.gy/annual-report-2023-2024/.

