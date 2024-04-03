Joint Services reconnaissance mission detects fires at Santa Mission, LBI, Buxton, other areas

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

Joint Services Reconnaissance Mission Identifies Wildfire Hotspots

Today, a specialized team from the Joint Services embarked on a critical reconnaissance mission to assess the locations of wildfires affecting Regions 3 and 4.

Departing via Skyvan aircraft at approximately 7:05 a.m., the team was composed of distinguished members, including Deputy Chief Fire Officer Scotland, Senior Police Superintendents Wray and Kingston, Major Ryan Briglall, Deputy Superintendent Wayne De Harte, and expert pilots Lt Col Ramjag and Major Layne.

The primary objective of the mission was to conduct an aerial assessment of a significant wildfire ongoing within the Santa Mission/Arrow Point area.

This particular fire, situated approximately 3 miles north of Santa Mission and 3 miles from Timehri, was pinpointed, spanning approximately 2 kilometers in length, and was observed to be running from north to west.

In addition, the reconnaissance team also observed several small pockets of active fires in various areas, including La Bonne Intention, Buxton, Perseverance, and a large fire at Friendship.

The team successfully completed their mission, returning at approximately 07:45 hours, having gathered crucial data to aid in firefighting and containment efforts.

A team of firefighters along with additional equipment has been dispatched to the Santa Mission/Arrow Point area to assist in firefighting operations as well as provide relief to firefighters and volunteers currently battling the fire.

The fires at La Bonne Intention, Buxton, Perseverance and Friendship cannot be accessed at this time as they are inland. However, they will be continuously monitored.

Other major fires that were ongoing at the back of Mocha and at Houston, affecting residents on the East Bank of Demerara, have been extinguished.

The Joint Services remain committed to collaborative efforts in addressing and mitigating the impact of wildfires on communities and the environment.

Citizens are strongly encouraged to desist from deliberately setting fires, which are causing significant damage to the environment as well as gravely affecting residents, resulting in poor air quality, respiratory issues, and low visibility on the roadways.

The Fire Service continues to work tirelessly to monitor, contain, and extinguish grass and wildfires, while working closely with authorities to identify the perpetrators responsible for deliberately setting fires.

