Keevin Allicock heads to Tokyo!

For the first time in 25 years, a Guyanese Boxer will suit up for the Olympic Games. Touted as Guyana’s most promising prospect for the Games, Keevin Allicock will get his shot at Olympic stardom during this year’s July 23- August 8 Tokyo Olympics.

Allicock, hailing from Albouystown, broke into the Top 20 International Rankings for his weight class in 2020. He was ranked 19th in the Bantamweight division.

To date, Guyana has copped one Olympic Medal which game at the Moscow Summer Games in 1980. Similar to Keevin Allicock, Michael Paris fought in the bantamweight division and copped a bronze medal at those games.

Allicock joins table tennis player Chelsea Edghill and swimmers Andrew Fowler and Jamila Sanmoogan, who will all be heading to the Olympics Games.