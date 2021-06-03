Kaneville man chopped, beaten by armed bandits during home invasion

A man and his family were attacked and robbed in wee hours of today by five armed men who invaded their Kaneville, East Bank Demerara home.

The incident took place about around 02:30hrs when the family was awakened by a loud banging on a door of their home.

When the man, a driver by profession, went to investigate, he was confronted by five men armed with cutlasses and a handgun who were already in his living room.

The suspects chopped the man to his head and demanded money. In fear, the man handed over $220,000 cash.

The suspects then ransacked the home, relieving the man and his wife of a 43-inch Samsung television set valued at $230,000, three handbags which contained cellphones and jewelry of the family valued some $120,000.

The bandits then demanded more valuables but the suspect told him that he does not have anything else to give. As such, the perpetrators began to beat the man and threatened to shoot him.

They eventually fled the scene. The victim was escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

Investigations are in progress.