Over 200 farms destroyed amid flooding in Reg. 8

Over 200 farms have been destroyed amid major flooding in several parts of Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

This is according to Regional Chairman Headley Pio who told INews that assessments are still ongoing to determine the full extent of the floods and corresponding damages.

From reports garnered so far, he noted that over 130 farms are now waterlogged from the heavy rainfall in Bamboo Creek.

At Paruka, some 30 small farms have been affected while at Kopinang, over 100 farms are under water.

The Regional Chairman said he is yet to receive reports about the situation in Chenapau, Kato and Monkey Mountain.

El Paso is possibly the hardest hit community in the region, where houses became completely submerged in water as the Potaro River overflowed. Water levels had reached some 5ft high but INews understands that it is slowly receding.

The flood left the homes of six families completely underwater. The flood also forced one side of the Tumatumari Hydropower Station to break. The roads are completely flooded and are currently closed; the only access to El Paso is by boat.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai has already visited El Paso where relief hampers were distributed to residents. She is expected to visit other affected areas in the region.