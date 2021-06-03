Political activist charged for publishing derogatory remarks about Sport Minister

Gavin Matthews, a political activist and social media talk show host, was today released on $100,000 bail after he was charged for publishing a video on Facebook containing derogatory remarks about Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.

Matthews made his first court appearance today before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on March 25, without legal or lawful justification or excuse, he used a computer system to publish electronic data of Ramson with the intention to damage his reputation and corrupt public morals.

Matthews, 44, was represented by Attorney Darren Wade. The matter has been adjourned to June 10, 2021.