“Is not me thing” – man busted with ganja in haversack

A 23-year-old man is now in Police custody after he was arrested on Tuesday by ranks who unearthed 207 grams of cannabis sativa inside his haversack.

It was reported that about 12:00h, the man had been standing near a shop on the Onderneeming Village, West Bank Demerara (WBD) roadway, when he was arrested.

Police said acting on information, they went to Onderneeming First Bridge, where they saw the male standing on the road near a shop with a green haversack in his possession.

When approached by ranks, he identified himself and stated his address.

“A search of his person was requested, and granted and conducted. Nothing was found on his person, but in the haversack, a bulky transparent plastic wrapped around a black plastic bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis and a black plastic bag with 25 small transparent ziplock bags containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis were found,” Police said.

The suspect reportedly denied ownership of the illicit substance, saying “is not me thing”.

He was arrested and escorted to Parfaite Harmonie Police Station, where the cannabis was weighed and amounted to 207 grams.

The suspect remains in custody pending charges.