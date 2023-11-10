Juvenile on $150K bail for killing East Canje teen

A 17-year-old lad was today placed on bail in the sum of $150,000 after he was charged for killing his colleague, Shawn Persaud called “Buckman”, a 17-year-old resident of Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice.

The juvenile appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh where he was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

The teen, who was represented by an aunt, told the court that he father his deceased and his mother, who is unemployed, suffers from a hearing impediment.

The matter has been transferred to the Reliance Magistrate’s Court and comes up again on November 17.

Persaud was on November 4 stabbed to death at around 19:00hrs at Adelphi Village, East Canje.

A 28-year-old eyewitness had told police investigators that he was standing on the Adelphi Access Road when he heard shouting that, “Buckman get bore!”.

He then ran to the cross street and saw a crowd gathered over Persaud, who was lying on the ground.

The injured teenager was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

