ExxonMobil completes US$1.26B purchase of Liza Unity FPSO from SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore and ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, an affiliate of ExxonMobil Corporation, have completed the transaction related to the purchase of FPSO Liza Unity, a few months ahead of the end of the maximum lease term, in February 2024.

The purchase allows ExxonMobil Guyana to assume ownership of the unit while SBM Offshore will continue to operate and maintain the FPSO up to 2033.

The transaction comprises a total cash consideration of US$1.26 billion. The net cash proceeds will primarily be used for the full repayment of the US$1.14 billion project financing and as such will decrease SBM Offshore’s net debt position.

The FPSO Liza Unity has been on hire since February 2022 and since 2023 was operated through the integrated operations and maintenance model combining SBM Offshore and ExxonMobil’s expertise and experience delivering outstanding operational performance.

