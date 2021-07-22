Johnson and Johnson vaccines expected to arrive next month

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony has announced that a consignment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines is expected to arrive in Guyana next month.

“We have already paid to the African Union to source some Johnson and Johnson vaccines, so those will be coming in August,” he revealed during today’s Covid-19 update.

The Guyana Government has made a down payment for the acquisition of 150,000 single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine under a partnership agreement between the African Union and the Caribbean Community.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo had revealed that US$36,000 has been paid as a down payment to the African Union, through which the vaccines are being sourced. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine has an efficacy of 66.3%.

Currently, first and second doses of the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines are available in the country.

With regards to the Sputnik V vaccine, only first doses are available.

“We’re working to make sure the second doses would be available again quite soon,” the Health Minister assured.

To date, 244,365 persons have received their first dose, representing 50.3% of the adult population.

On the other hand, 129,361 persons are fully vaccinated, representing 26.6% of the adult population.