4 pregnant mothers being treated for COVID-19 at GPHC

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony says four obstetric patients are being treated for COVID-19 at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

During today’s Covid Update, Minister Anthony said the discovery was made during the routine check-up of the patients, who have since been isolated from the general ward population.

“So, mothers would come in and we would administer the Covid test just to make sure. And sometimes we find that mothers who are ready to give birth tested positive, so, we have to take precautions to make sure and also to reduce spread among the nursing staff and patients within the wards.”

Minister Anthony noted that between 12,000 and 14,000 births take place annually, with about 8,000 at GPHC alone. The Minister said since the pandemic started, it is routine for expectant mothers to be tested.

Meanwhile, breastfeeding mothers would not be affected if they take any of the COVID-19 vaccines, the Health Minister said.

“The advice has been that during pregnancy you can take the vaccine, however, it is better if those persons who have any doubt, to consult with their obstetrician to just make sure they have that discussion. And I’m sure the obstetrician would be able to clarify and clear up any doubts that they may have.

Similarly, mothers who are breastfeeding can continue to do so, it is safe to do it. We encourage pregnant women to get their vaccines. We encourage mothers who are breastfeeding to get their vaccines, there is no adverse outcome.”

In total, there are 74 persons hospitalised for COVID-19 countrywide. Of that figure, 53 are at the Infectious Diseases Hospital; 15 in the Intensive Care Unit, including a child.

The others are isolated at regional hospitals throughout the country. Thus far 244,365 persons or 50.2 per cent of the country’s adult population have taken the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 129,361 persons or 26.6 per cent of the adult population have been fully vaccinated.