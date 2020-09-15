Jealous ex-lover charged for killing young mother

A 42-year-old man was this morning charged with the murder of 24-year-old Lunisa Peters who was brutally stabbed to death at her home at Supenaam, Essequibo Coast.

Nandran Persaud, also known as “Toppie” or “Floppy”, of Golden Fleece, appeared at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam.

Persaud, who is a truck driver, was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Peters, a mother of one, had suffered years of abuse during her five-year relationship with the man. This is was prompted her to end the relationship.

However, the man used to constantly harass her.

On the evening of September 9, Persaud would have visited the woman at her new home, when she received a phone call from a male friend.

After the woman answered the phone and started a conversation, Persaud became upset and snatched the woman by her hair, and dragged her into the kitchen where he grabbed a knife, took her to the bathroom, and started to stab her about the body.

According to the woman’s aunt with whom she lived, Persaud had locked the bathroom door, and when he was finished committing the act, he exited, washed off the blood from the knife, and left the house.

The aunt said her niece came out of the bathroom with blood all over her body and then collapsed.

Persaud was remanded to prison until September 25, when the matter will be called up at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.