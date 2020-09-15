Young fisherman stabbed to death at Kilcoy

John Yap, 22, a fisherman of Kilcoy Village, Corentyne, Berbice was last evening fatally stabbed by a 21-year-old man who has since gone into hiding.

Yap and his wife had left their home at around 19:00hrs and proceeded to a Superbet outlet in the village where the young fisherman was confronted by the suspect, who is also a fisherman.

An argument ensued between them, resulting in the suspect stabbing the man to his chest.

Yap was taken to the Port Mourant Hospital and subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries whilst undergoing treatment.

Police are currently trying to locate the suspect, who is also a resident of Kilcoy Village.