Jagdeo stands by “Chase them out” remark

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo is standing by his call for Guyanese to chase government ministers out of their communities after March 21, 2019 – when they effectively become illegal.

The APNU/AFC coalition has condemned his remarks as inciting but Jagdeo explains that there is nothing divisive about his message.

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo is calling on all Guyanese to join a movement to chase the coalition out of power when the constitutional deadline for elections expires in about ten days.

He first made this call on Sunday at Babu Jaan where he said: “When the ministers or (President David) Granger or (Prime Minister Moses) Nagamootoo come here after the 21st of March, you say to them, walk behind them, chase them out. They are going to be illegal.”

The APNU/AFC coalition government has however condemned the statement and caused one of its parliamentarians, Barbara Pilgrim to file a complaint with the Ethnic Relations Commission.

But Jagdeo, in a video message, said he is standing by his words, noting that he has never encouraged violence. He believes the attempts by the government to discredit his statements show that they are desperate while warning that much more will happen if the APNU/AFC officials continue to stay in office.

Opposition Parliamentarian Juan Edghill is also urging all Guyanese to reject this current administration after March 21 since they will be in power unconstitutionally. Edghill contended that this is not racism, but patriotism.

Peoples Progressive Party Executive Secretary Zulfikar Mustapha has since written the ERC requesting that it launches an investigation to the breaches by the Coalition Government, which could have grave consequences for Guyana, its people and national harmony.

Particularly, he requested that they probe the breach of Article 106 of the Constitution – which dictates that elections must be held within three months of a passage of a no-confidence motion. He requested that the probe be treated expeditiously by the Commission and appropriate sanctions implemented.