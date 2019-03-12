Berbice man claims he did not escape from Whim Police lock-ups

The man who allegedly escaped from the Whim Police Station on Monday claims that he was never in the lockups.

According to the police, Dinesh Sookram of Friendship Village, Corentyne Berbice escaped moments after he appeared before a Magistrate at the Whim Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with break and enter and larceny.

He was placed in the Lock ups after not being able to post the $200,000 bail imposed by the court. It was from there that he made his way out of the station by allegedly removing a board from the wall of the lock-ups.

However, Sookram also called ‘Lil Man’ and who was arrested last Wednesday claims that when he was taken out of the lock ups to attend court, he was never place placed back in.

In fact he was being escorted when he ran away from the police officer. “I just pull away from the police and run out the station.” He said he did it because he does not want to go to jail. He also says that he does not want to be shot by the police.

“I decide to go back at the Station,” he told Inews. However his plans are to go there on his next court day which is March 25.

Divisional Commander Paul Langevine told Inews that the police are on the hunt for the prison escapee while adding that an investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident. (Andrew Carmichael)