Jagdeo accuses PNC/R of using public servants to attend political meetings

The People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R) has been accused of using state agencies and their employees to attend their rallies and public meetings. This was according to Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo who pointed out that this practice is one glaring example of abuse of authority.

He noted that employees of the Guyana Revenue Authority , Public Health Ministry, Ministry of Citizenship and those from the Mayor and City Council were seen attending the public meetings. This he noted is proof as to how much the PNC/R is influencing the public servants.

“We will invite them to come to the ones that we have, let’s see if they will come, in fact I’ll create one and invite the GRA and the Ministry of Health and Citizenship” the Opposition Leader stated.

The PPP General Secretary claims that these meetings are being used to lie to the citizenry. He feels it is a major concern and should be taken seriously by all parties.

“They have thrown the constitution under the bus and that is why 22 of them have gone into the hinterland this weekend trying to make false promises to people and they are running around and they have, look at these activities, which would have been frowned upon” Jagdeo stated.

Only recently, outspoken attorney Christopher Ram told this online publication that it is clear that Government is utilising State resources to fund their political campaign.

He blasted the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for not bringing it to their attention, while explaining that Representation of the Peoples Act has clear provisions for this.

Immediately after the No-confidence Resolution was passed in the National Assembly and following the High Court’s ruling in the matter, the coalition Government has intensified its political campaigning, although President David Granger is yet to announce a date for the constitutionally mandated General and Regional Elections.