5 homeless after fire guts Fryish home

Five persons homeless after fire ripped through their Fryish Corentyne Berbice home on Wednesday afternoon.

Based on information received, the fire reportedly started at about 14:30h in one of the bedrooms in the upper flat of the wooden and concrete building. The room in which the blaze started is unoccupied, INews understands.

The owner of the house, Parboo Androod told media operatives that he was in the yard attending to some work when he was informed that smoke was emanating from one of the bedrooms. As he rushed to the upper flat, he recalled that the fire was on the mattress.

He reportedly attempted to put out the blaze but instead, the fire swept through the house. The house was occupied by Parboo, his wife, daughter-in-law, son and grandson. He estimated his loses to be in the millions since the family was unable to save anything except a motorcar.

The fire officials have launched an investigation into the cause of the devastating blaze.