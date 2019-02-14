Govt should receive int’nl sanction if elections are not held by March 19 – Jagdeo

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo continues to insist that the government cease its unconstitutional practices and suggested international sanctions should the March 19 deadline for General and Regional Elections be ignored.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), which according, to Jagdeo is siding with the Government is also being urged to act in good faith to prevent repercussions.

On this note, Jagdeo stated that major problems are expected if Government fails to meet the election deadline.

According to him, ministers of government will be unable to use state resources. He stated if the leader of the coalition Government, David Granger had acted in good faith, his party would have cooperated and come to a compromise.

However, in the present circumstances, the Opposition would not be seeking a meeting unless it is to set a finite date for elections to be held.

“I’m not seeking any meeting. He (the President) needs to comply with the constitution. We have a President who is driving us into a constitutional crisis… We will not return to Parliament unless it has something to do with the elections”, he added.

Further, GECOM is being urged to set aside its “new lie” and to use its budgeted funds to begin training polling day staff and procuring sensitive materials for the h