Ituni logger found dead after arguing with girlfriend

The body of a teenage logger of Ituni Backlands, Upper Demerara River, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) was found on Monday last.

The dead man has been identified as 19-year-old David Sylvester Moses of Ituni.

Based on information received, on the day in question about 22:00h, the now dead man and his 33-year-old girlfriend of Rosignol, West Coast Berbice (WCB) were engaged in a heated argument. This led to a scuffle between the couple.

Relatives of the dead man reportedly told Police that they were awakened by the noise. As such, his mother went over to the couple’s house and tried to restore normalcy.

Moses later left and went into his bedroom and about 10 minutes later, relatives heard a loud noise and upon checking, they saw him lying on the ground in a motionless state.

An alarm was immediately raised, and the Police were summoned. Moses was picked up and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.