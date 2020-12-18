Govt to examine concerns raised regarding distribution of Covid-19 cash grants

President Dr Irfaan Ali has directed the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Human Services and the Auditor General to examine the concerns that have been raised on social media and by opposition personnel with regards to persons not receiving the $25,000 Covid-19 cash grants.

This, he said, was to ascertain if persons did not receive the COVID-19 funds.

“This benefit is for every single qualifying household. In some regions where the households got and there was a tenant, for example, the pink form was filled.”

“In that process, too, if there was any household that was missed, they can definitely contact the team,” he said.

The Head of State explained to the media that a number will also be published for members of the public to alert the relevant authorities if households were missed in the distribution process.