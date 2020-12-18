Child badly beaten by mother placed into father’s custody

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has ordered that 6-year-old Jenita Shanaya Ramsarran, who was knocked unconscious by her mother and then dumped in a swamp, be placed into the custody of her father.

In the meantime, the DPP is awaiting a psychiatric report on the girl’s 25-year-old mother, who has since confessed to beating the child with a piece of wood and leaving her in a swamp near their home at Goed Bananen Land, East Canje Berbice.

Relatives have confirmed that the child has regained consciousness. After the child was found, her mother was taken into Police custody. The woman admitted that she was angry that the child had soiled her clothing while playing in the yard.

She told the Police that she had asked her daughter to remain in the yard and not to get her clothes messy, since she was dressed to go out with her father, Steve Ramsarran, who has visitation rights.

She claimed that when she noticed the child playing outside the yard, she picked up the piece of wood and went after the girl.

“She don’t hear, so I just clap two lash pon she,” the woman said in a shocking revelation. She also revealed that she was scared because she thought her daughter was dead after she fell from the blow to the back of her head.

So, she dumped the child in the swamp, and went back home like nothing ever happened. Neighbours have since alleged that on several instances, the child received beatings at the hands of her mother.

The little girl’s father, who has been spending most of his time at her bedside, said he is now fearful for her life if she is allowed to continue residing with her mother.

The couple, who have two children, have been separated for more than three years.

Ramsaran wanted both children, but the couple mutually agreed that their five-year-old daughter would live with him while Shania stays with her mother.

“I have to take this opportunity now to get my daughter out of this mess,” he stated.

Ramsarran recalled one occasion when, after much probing, his daughter admitted that her mother had badly beaten her. He said that when he confronted the mother, she told him that the little girl is “bad, and don’t listen” to her.

Little Shania sustained injuries to her head and face. Both of her eyes are also swollen. It is more than likely that her mother, who has since been released on station bail, would be charged with attempted murder.