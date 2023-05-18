Israeli firm to soon begin works on US$15.7M hydroponics project in Guyana

Israeli company, KARLICO INC, will soon begin the first phase of works on a planned US$15,750,000 million hydroponic project in Guyana.

This was revealed by Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha on Wednesday, who noted that some of the materials needed for the project have already arrived in the country.

“I spoke with them (the firm)…and they are now awaiting the container which [is] at the wharf. They have started setting up the areas [and] will start their activity at Mon Repos, we know for a fact that they will get some land there. So, very shortly we will see progress on that project,” Mustapha explained on Wednesday.

He added that the company is willing to partner with local farmers and have them trained in specific areas as required for the project.

In December 2022, the Agriculture Ministry had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the the firm, making way for the development of a massive project in regard to hydroponics production in Guyana.

With climate change greatly impacting traditional agricultural practices, hydroponics and other forms of smart agriculture are gaining popularity within farming communities across the country.

Minister Mustapha had said the Israelis were among several investors who had expressed interest in setting up hydroponic systems in Guyana. He had also indicated that the hydroponics project would be integrated into the current shade house project that is currently ongoing on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

It was reported that the project would involve a three-phase hydroponic production system based on nutrient film techniques and soilless production systems designed for producing fresh herbs, lettuce and other leafy vegetables, and other high-value crops.

The first phase of the project, expected to be completed three months after the necessary groundwork has been completed, would see the company setting up a 2,000-square-metre, state-of-the-art hydroponic system which would include a cold room, packaging facilities, harvesting equipment, irrigation controllers, fertilizer mixers, water recycling system, and emergency water storage, among other things.

Phase two would see the construction and installation of an advanced greenhouse system, while phase three would involve the construction of a regional distribution centre where a variety of agricultural and food products would be collected, processed, packaged, and delivered to both local and international markets, meeting all of the necessary U.S.D.A and European Food Safety Authority standards and regulations.

KARLICO INC’s team of local and international experts is said to specialise in the development, financing, construction, and management of agricultural and agri-tech projects.

