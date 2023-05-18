Suspect in Linden double murder remanded to prison

Shadwin Semple, one of the suspects in the murder of Linden men Johnson Bowen and Emmanuel Dos Santos was today charged and remanded to prison.

Semple was charged with the offence of Murder in the Course or Furtherance of a Robbery; Contrary to Section 100 1 (c) (i) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01.

He appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Ester Sam where he was not required to plea.

The accused was subsequently remanded to prison until June 8, 2023.

The incident in question occurred at Block 22 Wismar on May 13, 2023.

According to reports, the family fell victim to armed bandits wearing black masks during the terrifying ordeal. Dos Santos’ wife vividly recounted being jolted awake by a disturbing sound emanating from the living room. Rushing to investigate, she was confronted with the distressing sight of her elderly father being forcefully handled by the intruders, while one of her sons lay defenceless on the floor.

In a display of incredible bravery, Roberts, Dos Santos’ nephew and a resident in the neighbourhood, swiftly responded to the commotion, rushing to the aid of his family members. Against all odds, he managed to overpower one of the attackers, while Manuel Dos Santos and Valdeir Dos Santos, Manuel’s son, armed themselves with cutlasses, fearlessly confronting the remaining assailants.

A fierce struggle ensued, resulting in serious chop wounds inflicted upon the suspects. The situation rapidly descended into a chaotic bloodbath as the invaders opened fire indiscriminately, causing panic and chaos to engulf the scene.

Tragically, the lifeless bodies of Dos Santos and Bowen were later discovered, their lives brutally cut short by a hail of bullets. Amidst the violence, Roberts sustained injuries and was swiftly transported to Georgetown Public Hospital in critical condition, where he continues to receive medical attention.

As the investigation presses forward, Police have issued a wanted bulletin for two suspects believed to be connected to the brutal murder. The wanted men have been identified as John Ross, also known as “JR,” with his last known address as Five Corner Wismar, Linden, and Troy Bruce, also known as “Blacka,” residing at Lot 26 Wismar Hill, Linden.

Meanwhile, the lifeless body of an unidentified suspect in the crime was also found bearing the gruesome marks of five chop wounds.

--- ---