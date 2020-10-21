Intruder with toy gun shows up at CJ house one day before Election Petitions hearing

A man who was armed with a toy gun this afternoon showed up at the house of Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George – one day before she is slated to preside over the case management conference of the two election petitions filed by the APNU/AFC coalition.

The Guyana Police Force, in a statement, said two police ranks were on duty when the incident occurred at around 14:00hrs.

Reports are that a female officer left the hut and went to the washroom when she was confronted by man who was wearing a black short pants and a white jersey tied around his face. The intruder was armed with what a appeared to be a black handgun.

The suspect approached the cop and pointed the gun at her. He then fired a punch in her direction, but missed.

The female cop then alerted her male colleague, who rushed to her assistance. The intruder then pointed the gun in the male cop’s direction, prompting the officer to take cover.

However, the intruder then dropped the object and escaped by jumping over a fence.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

The object was picked up and is suspected to be toy gun. It has been lodged. Investigations are ongoing.