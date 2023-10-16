Inaugural President’s Cup 50/50 Softball Cricket Competition set for Tuschen

The first-ever Region Three President’s Cup Softball Cricket Competition will go down on Sunday, October 29 at the Tuschen Sports Club ground in East Bank Essequibo (EBE) with four teams vying for top honours.

The one-day tournament which is organized by the Region Three Softball Cricket League will see the traditional small softball being used. There will be five overs per side with each over comprising 10 deliveries. This means that each side, of 11 players each, will have the opportunity to bat the 50 deliveries allotted per inning with the bowlers delivering underarm.

The teams for this inaugural showpiece are West Bank Demerara, West Coast Demerara, East Bank Essequibo and Leguan/Wakenaam Combined.

The action is set to begin at 09:00h with the semifinal one while the final will begin at 15:00h. All three matches will be live-streamed on www.flsport.gy

There will be no admission fee for spectators to the ground.

--- ---