Corentyne fisherman shot dead in Suriname while parting fight 

A Guyanese fisherman was on Friday shot dead in Suriname while parting a fight between two men. The dead man has been identified as 39-year-old Curtis Brown also called ‘Big’ or ‘Cats’ formerly of Queenstown, Corriverton, Corentyne Berbice.

He had been living in the Dutch-speaking territory for the past six years.

Based on reports received, Brown was trying to part a fight between two men when one of them whipped out a firearm and shot him in the face.

His eldest sister, Deonna Brown-Norha, explained that Brown went to the local market to purchase vegetables at around 2:00h on Friday.

As he was leaving, he observed two men involved in a heated argument which quickly escalated into a fight.

One of the men reportedly pulled out a gun and brown attempted to persuade him to put away the firearm. “And there and then he turned the gun on Brown and shot him in his face,” the sister said.

The man reportedly fled the scent as Brown fell to the ground and was subsequently pronounced dead.

Brown was known to both men involved in the altercation. The suspect was later arrested.

He was reportedly shot in the leg by authorities after he resisted arrest. He is currently receiving medical attention and is said to be under guard.

The suspect has since been identified as Jason Issacs of Bristol Street, East Canje Berbice.

Back in 2021, the Guyana Police Force issued a wanted bulletin for Issacs for questioning in relation to the murder of Hemraj Pardessi.

Pardesi, also known as ‘Prem’, 67, who would usually travel back and forth between Guyana and the United States, was found lying face down in his yard on August 3, 2021, at Reliance Settlement, East Canje, Berbice, with blood oozing from his nose with duct tape around his neck.

Twenty-three-year-old Malisha Dutchin of Reliance Settlement, East Canje, and 32-year-old Mario Bissoondyal were subsequently charged with that murder.

It had been reported that Bissoondyal had confessed to the crime and in so doing implicated Issacs.

