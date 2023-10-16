Assuria opens newest branch at West Central Mall  

Assuria officially opened the doors to its 10th branch office in Guyana on October 2, 2023, on the ground floor of the West Central Mall, Leonora West Coast Demerara.

Earlier this year the Company cut the ribbon to its new Head Office, the Assuria Georgetown Highrise, a Lot 133 Church Street, Georgetown.

It is foreseen to add to Assuria’s extensive network of locations and further enhance the Company’s accessibility and presence in the Region by being able to bring innovative and tailored insurance solutions based on the needs of individuals, families, and businesses.

With the addition of this new office, Assuria now boasts a unique and convenient presence at the 3 major Malls in Guyana, Giftland Mall, Amazonia Mall, and the new West Central Mall, and is able to be one of the only Financial Institutions to offer in-person or virtual after-hours services beyond the usual business hours.

Assuria’s Mall offices are open from 11:00h to 19:00h from Monday to Friday and 11:00h to 17:00h on Saturday and Sunday.

“We are excited to celebrate this momentous occasion as we open our 10th branch office and 11th office overall in Guyana,” Managing Director of Assuria, Yogindra Arjune noted.

“This expansion represents a significant step in our commitment to providing the highest quality insurance services and products to even more communities and in the most convenient manner. Our dedicated team at the new branch is eager to serve the unique needs of this rapidly developing Region.”

Assuria’s 10th branch office offers a full spectrum of insurance products, including motor, fire, life, bonds, liabilities, group health, contractors’ insurance, travel, and more.

The Company is known for its tailored and client-focused approach, making it easier for customers to secure the insurance coverage that suits their unique needs and budgets.

