Iconic basketball trio touch down to represent Guyana

The potency of Guyana’s National Basketball Team has further been boosted with the arrival of professional players Delroy James and his brother Gordon James, alongside semi-professional player Anthony Moe.

The trio arrived yesterday, and will seek to continue training as they prepare for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Pre-Qualifiers which are scheduled for April 7-11 in El Salvador.

When asked his thoughts on the arrival of this iconic trio, National Men’s Basketball Coach Junior Hercules said, “I am elated! I am excited! It is a momentous occasion! I hope we will make full use of the resources we have, to ensure we get the full use of the skill set and experience at our disposal.

“Anthony Moe is here in Guyana to train. He is no longer going directly to El Salvador. The GABF has brought him to Guyana to train, as this is within the team’s interest to have the entire team training before the tournament.”

Delroy James is a 6’10” Power Forward who won both the FIBA Basketball Champions League (BCL) and FIBA Inter-Continental Cup with the Greek Athlitikí Énosis Konstantinoupóleos (Athletic Union of Constantinople) – AEK Basketball Club (BC) based in Athens, Greece.

Gordon James, Delroy’s brother, is a professional basketball player who has had stints in Japan and Argentina, and has represented Guyana in the 2015 CBC Senior Championships in Tortola, BVI and FIBA AmeriCup 2022 Pre-Qualifier in 2019 in Tunja, Colombia.

Moe is by no means a stranger to these shores. The 6’10” forward has done it all. He has had international experience, and this would benefit the Guyana team.

Moe is a deadly 3-point shooter and a great finisher who plays above the rim. He is a great defender and shot blocker, great post presence, and can put the ball on the floor and get to the rack.

The Guyana Men’s National Team is expected to arrive in San Salvador on April 12th and depart April 19th. The competition format will be Round Robin, and the top three (3) teams would advance to the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup – Americas Pre-Qualifier in July 2021.