$2.3B in contracts awarded for Eccles-Mandela four-lane highway, works to begin April 14

Plans to reduce the traffic congestion along the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) are moving ahead with the signing of $2.3 billion in contracts for the Eccles to Mandela Highway.

The contracts were signed today during a simple ceremony held in the Boardroom of the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA).

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal stated that the project is expected to benefit more than 18,000 households in schemes under the Ministry and CH&PA. Referencing a record-breaking $13.9 billion in contracts recently signed by the Ministry, he said that this is further evidence of the government’s commitment to transforming the lives of Guyanese.

Minister within The Ministry of Housing & Water, Susan Rodrigues said that she is pleased to see the rolling out of the project which will not only enhance the country’s transportation landscape but also provide employment opportunities. Chief Executive Officer of CH&PA, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves in his charge, urged the contractors to put their best foot forward to execute the project in a timely manner.

The four-lane highway was conceptualized by President Dr Irfaan Ali and is designed in accordance with international standards i.e. AASHTO Guide for Design of Pavement Structures, FDOT Rigid Pavement Design Manual, and AASHTO – Geometric Design of Highways and Streets.

Scope of works includes: land clearing and drain cleaning; construction of 5.5 km of earthen drains and 200 meters of reinforced concrete drains; construction of reinforced concrete box culverts; 2.8km of four-lane rigid pavement carriageway (with two parking lanes; installation of solar street lights; and 12 reinforced heavy-duty composite bridges.

The contract signing was facilitated by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Water, Mr. Andre Ally and CH&PA Director of Projects, Mr. Omar Narine. The contractors awarded are as follows:

𝗟𝗼𝘁 𝟭: 𝗚𝘂𝘆𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗰. ($𝟱𝟱𝟱,𝟬𝟱𝟴,𝟳𝟭𝟴)

𝗟𝗼𝘁 𝟮: (𝗝𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗩𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲) 𝗠𝗧𝗦𝗨𝗟 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝗟𝘁𝗱, 𝗠&𝗣𝗔

𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗰. 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗿𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗯𝗿𝗮 𝗘𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗶

($𝟯𝟲𝟰,𝟰𝟳𝟰,𝟴𝟭𝟴)

𝗟𝗼𝘁 𝟯: 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝘀. 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗰. ($𝟯𝟲𝟬,𝟮𝟯𝟮,𝟲𝟯𝟱)

𝗟𝗼𝘁 𝟰: (𝗝𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗩𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲) 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝗮𝗹𝗯𝗼𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 + 𝗘𝗿𝗼𝗻

𝗟𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗖𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗹 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀 ($𝟮𝟱𝟲,𝟳𝟬𝟯,𝟯𝟳𝟬)

𝗟𝗼𝘁 𝟱: 𝗔𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰. ($𝟰𝟳𝟭,𝟬𝟯𝟯,𝟴𝟯𝟴)

𝗟𝗼𝘁 𝟲: 𝗝𝗦 𝗚𝘂𝘆𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝗜𝗻𝗰. ($𝟯𝟱𝟮,𝟰𝟭𝟭,𝟭𝟯𝟲)