$2.3B in contracts awarded for Eccles-Mandela four-lane highway, works to begin April 14

Plans to reduce the traffic congestion along the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) are moving ahead with the signing of $2.3 billion in contracts for the Eccles to Mandela Highway.

The contracts were signed today during a simple ceremony held in the Boardroom of the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA).

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal stated that the project is expected to benefit more than 18,000 households in schemes under the Ministry and CH&PA. Referencing a record-breaking $13.9 billion in contracts recently signed by the Ministry, he said that this is further evidence of the governmentโ€™s commitment to transforming the lives of Guyanese.

Minister within The Ministry of Housing & Water, Susan Rodrigues said that she is pleased to see the rolling out of the project which will not only enhance the countryโ€™s transportation landscape but also provide employment opportunities. Chief Executive Officer of CH&PA, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves in his charge, urged the contractors to put their best foot forward to execute the project in a timely manner.

The four-lane highway was conceptualized by President Dr Irfaan Ali and is designed in accordance with international standards i.e. AASHTO Guide for Design of Pavement Structures, FDOT Rigid Pavement Design Manual, and AASHTO โ€“ Geometric Design of Highways and Streets.

Scope of works includes: land clearing and drain cleaning; construction of 5.5 km of earthen drains and 200 meters of reinforced concrete drains; construction of reinforced concrete box culverts; 2.8km of four-lane rigid pavement carriageway (with two parking lanes; installation of solar street lights; and 12 reinforced heavy-duty composite bridges.

The contract signing was facilitated by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Water, Mr. Andre Ally and CH&PA Director of Projects, Mr. Omar Narine. The contractors awarded are as follows:

๐—Ÿ๐—ผ๐˜ ๐Ÿญ: ๐—š๐˜‚๐˜†๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ. ($๐Ÿฑ๐Ÿฑ๐Ÿฑ,๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฑ๐Ÿด,๐Ÿณ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿด)

๐—Ÿ๐—ผ๐˜ ๐Ÿฎ: (๐—๐—ผ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—ฉ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ) ๐— ๐—ง๐—ฆ๐—จ๐—Ÿ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—Ÿ๐˜๐—ฑ, ๐— &๐—ฃ๐—”

๐—œ๐—ป๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ. ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ ๐—˜๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ถ

($๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฒ๐Ÿฐ,๐Ÿฐ๐Ÿณ๐Ÿฐ,๐Ÿด๐Ÿญ๐Ÿด)

๐—Ÿ๐—ผ๐˜ ๐Ÿฏ: ๐—ฃ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ป ๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜€. ๐——๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐˜€๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ. ($๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฒ๐Ÿฌ,๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฎ,๐Ÿฒ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฑ)

๐—Ÿ๐—ผ๐˜ ๐Ÿฐ: (๐—๐—ผ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—ฉ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ) ๐—–๐—ผ๐—น๐—น๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—ง๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐˜ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐˜€ + ๐—˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ป

๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—น ๐—–๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—น ๐—˜๐—ป๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ช๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐˜€ ($๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฑ๐Ÿฒ,๐Ÿณ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฏ,๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿณ๐Ÿฌ)

๐—Ÿ๐—ผ๐˜ ๐Ÿฑ: ๐—”๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ผ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ. ($๐Ÿฐ๐Ÿณ๐Ÿญ,๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฏ,๐Ÿด๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿด)

๐—Ÿ๐—ผ๐˜ ๐Ÿฒ: ๐—๐—ฆ ๐—š๐˜‚๐˜†๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฎ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ. ($๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฑ๐Ÿฎ,๐Ÿฐ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿญ,๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฒ)