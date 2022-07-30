Human Services Ministry launches ‘Parenting Manual’

In another important step to better aid the development of children across the country, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security through the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA), launched a special parenting programme facilitators’ manual on July 27, 2022.

The trainer of trainers will target anyone who wants to be trained, we are

working with volunteers and our own officers and people in the communities.

Parents will be exposed to knowledge of child development and non-violent

methods of discipline and assistance to overcome personal dysfunction that

are affecting their parenting role.

The programme also aids in the process of de-institutionalization of children

and unnecessary separation of children from their parents.

Speaking on the importance of this manual, Minister of Human Services and

Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud expressed her optimism about the manual

complimenting other initiatives of the Ministry.

“The special parenting manual is an excellent investment by the Ministry of

Human Services and Social Security. It was compiled within the Childcare and

Protection Agency with support from other agencies and spearheaded by

former Director, Ann Greene and Senior Probation and Social Services Officer,

Sherri-Ann Vandeyar-Franchois. I am very happy this manual could be

launched right now because the ‘Every Child Safe’ campaign could be rolled

out across the country and this is an important component where we would be

focusing on the parents and helping to navigate the challenges of parenting,”

Minister Persaud said.

The Minister added, “Before working with parents, there would be a massive

training of trainers’ exercise so that all communities across the country would

be able to help the Ministry of Human Services to roll out the parenting

manual. I look forward for persons coming on board, wanting to work with us

as trainers and I look forward to a time when parents can breathe a sigh of

relief because there is that kind of support that will help them deal with all

kinds of situations that can be considered modern in the sense of difficulties

and challenges, so it is that kind of comprehensive manual.”

CPA’s Assistant Director, Levine Gouveia noted that this parenting manual

launched is one that is needed and awareness is paramount as it looks to

create a holistic environment that caters for their social and emotional

development.

“There is a generation gap between the parents, grandparents, caregivers and

children. Hence there is the need to bridge those gaps through parenting. This

training will help parents to improve parenting skills since the way those adults

were raised will be the very way they raise their children,” Gouveia said.

The Deputy Director related sessions will be held at the community level to

help eradicate child abuse and help the family unit to function better.

Vandeyar-Francois commented, “CPA has recognized that parenting training is

essential for parents since family disfunction continues to be high, creating

serious vulnerability for children that warrants their separation from the

family. The parenting training programme is a preventative one which aims at

providing capacity building for couples or single parents to improve their social

functioning and parenting skills to enable them to provide effective care for

their children.”