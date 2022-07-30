Woman, 69, killed in Soesdyke/Linden Highway accident

An elderly woman was killed and several others injured on Thursday evening after the motor car they were travelling in reportedly suffered a blow-out and flipped several times on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Dead is 69-year-old Marva Alder of Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden. The accident occurred sometime around 19:00h in the vicinity of Long Creek on the Highway.

According to reports, Alder and three other persons were passengers in a hire car travelling on the highway when the driver claimed his left side front wheel blew out. This resulted in him losing control of the vehicle and it flipped several times before coming to a halt.

Alder was taken out of the vehicle in an unconscious condition and pronounced dead at the scene by an EMT doctor.

The other three passengers in the vehicle were taken to the Mackenzie Hospital.

Simone Barker was admitted as a patient in the female surgical ward suffering from head injuries while Mervyn Mc Andrew and Joel Mc Andrew were admitted to the Male Surgical Ward for observation.

The driver, a resident of Phase 1 ‘B’ Wisroc Housing Scheme, was Breathalyzed but no trace of alcohol was found in his system.