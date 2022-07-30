Over 100 foreign delegates expected as Guyana hosts ISA’s fourth Regional Committee Meeting next week

See below for a statement on the ISA’s Regional Committee Meeting which will be hosted in Guyana next week:

Guyana is set to host the fourth Regional Committee Meeting of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) for Latin America & Caribbean at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), from August 3 to 5, 2022 in Georgetown, Guyana.

The Meeting is expected to be presided over by the Honourable Mr. Deodat Indar,

Guyana’s Junior Minister of Public Works with responsibility for energy distribution,

and will bring together countries with common interests in clean energy, sustainable

environment, public transport and climate change issues. The ISA was conceived as a

joint effort by India and France to mobilise efforts against climate change on the

sidelines of the 21st UNFCCC Conference of Parties (COP21) in Paris in 2015.

Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General, ISA, said “We are working towards mobilising

USD 1 trillion of investment for a massive deployment of solar energy technologies

and for expanding solar markets. With the support of the leaders of Latin American

and Caribbean countries, we are looking at creating an enabling environment for

accelerated uptake of solar energy, which will support economic growth, jobs, and a

safe and healthy environment in the region. We are honoured and grateful to the

Government of Guyana for their support to the 4th Regional Committee meeting.”

He added: “Solar enhances the human right to a clean environment, apart from

enabling electricity access, reducing fuel imports, and producing no CO2 emissions.

Having laid the groundwork with multilateral support and multi-stakeholder

partnerships, the ISA is now stepping into its next phase of its mission, driven

primarily by the implementation of its framework for global solarisation, scaling and

expanding the impact of its interventions across nations, and growing and

actualizing its existing pipeline for solar projects.”

This year’s conference will feature addresses from thirty-three ministers and

delegates and international partners of the ISA. His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan

Ali, President of Guyana, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the

Assembly’s Fourth Regional Committee Meeting. Also scheduled to speak is Dr. Ajay

Mathur, Director General of ISA. Other dignitaries include; Hon. Brigadier Rt’d

Mark Phillips, Hon. VP. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo and Dr. Mahender Sharma of Guyana

Energy Agency.

The Meeting will also feature an exhibition, where solar companies and distributors

will display their products and services to the attending delegates. Among the

companies present will be Gafsons Industries Limited, Farfan and Mendes, Specom,

and Green Power Solution Inc.

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is an action-oriented, member-driven,

collaborative platform for increased deployment of solar energy technologies as a

means for bringing energy access, ensuring energy security, and driving energy

transition in its member countries.

The ISA was conceived as a joint effort by India and France to mobilise efforts

against climate change through the deployment of solar energy solutions. It was

conceptualised on the sidelines of the 21st Conference of Parties (COP21) to the

United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) held in Paris

in 2015.

The ISA strives to develop and deploy cost-effective and transformational energy

solutions powered by the sun to help member countries develop low-carbon growth

trajectories, with a particular focus on delivering impact in countries categorised as

Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and the Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Being a global platform, ISA’s partnerships with multilateral development banks

(MDBs), development financial institutions (DFIs), private and public sector

organisations, civil society, and other international institutions is key to delivering

the change it seeks to see in the world.