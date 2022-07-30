Over 100 foreign delegates expected as Guyana hosts ISA’s fourth Regional Committee Meeting next week

See below for a statement on the ISA’s Regional Committee Meeting which will be hosted in Guyana next week:
Guyana is set to host the fourth Regional Committee Meeting of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) for Latin America & Caribbean at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), from August 3 to 5, 2022 in Georgetown, Guyana.
The Meeting is expected to be presided over by the Honourable Mr. Deodat Indar,
Guyana’s Junior Minister of Public Works with responsibility for energy distribution,
and will bring together countries with common interests in clean energy, sustainable
environment, public transport and climate change issues. The ISA was conceived as a
joint effort by India and France to mobilise efforts against climate change on the
sidelines of the 21st UNFCCC Conference of Parties (COP21) in Paris in 2015.
Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General, ISA, said “We are working towards mobilising
USD 1 trillion of investment for a massive deployment of solar energy technologies
and for expanding solar markets. With the support of the leaders of Latin American
and Caribbean countries, we are looking at creating an enabling environment for
accelerated uptake of solar energy, which will support economic growth, jobs, and a
safe and healthy environment in the region. We are honoured and grateful to the
Government of Guyana for their support to the 4th Regional Committee meeting.”
He added: “Solar enhances the human right to a clean environment, apart from
enabling electricity access, reducing fuel imports, and producing no CO2 emissions.
Having laid the groundwork with multilateral support and multi-stakeholder
partnerships, the ISA is now stepping into its next phase of its mission, driven
primarily by the implementation of its framework for global solarisation, scaling and
expanding the impact of its interventions across nations, and growing and
actualizing its existing pipeline for solar projects.”
This year’s conference will feature addresses from thirty-three ministers and
delegates and international partners of the ISA. His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan
Ali, President of Guyana, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the
Assembly’s Fourth Regional Committee Meeting. Also scheduled to speak is Dr. Ajay
Mathur, Director General of ISA. Other dignitaries include; Hon. Brigadier Rt’d
Mark Phillips, Hon. VP. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo and Dr. Mahender Sharma of Guyana
Energy Agency.
The Meeting will also feature an exhibition, where solar companies and distributors
will display their products and services to the attending delegates. Among the
companies present will be Gafsons Industries Limited, Farfan and Mendes, Specom,
and Green Power Solution Inc.
The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is an action-oriented, member-driven,
collaborative platform for increased deployment of solar energy technologies as a
means for bringing energy access, ensuring energy security, and driving energy
transition in its member countries.
The ISA was conceived as a joint effort by India and France to mobilise efforts
against climate change through the deployment of solar energy solutions. It was
conceptualised on the sidelines of the 21st Conference of Parties (COP21) to the
United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) held in Paris
in 2015.
The ISA strives to develop and deploy cost-effective and transformational energy
solutions powered by the sun to help member countries develop low-carbon growth
trajectories, with a particular focus on delivering impact in countries categorised as
Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and the Small Island Developing States (SIDS).
Being a global platform, ISA’s partnerships with multilateral development banks
(MDBs), development financial institutions (DFIs), private and public sector
organisations, civil society, and other international institutions is key to delivering
the change it seeks to see in the world.