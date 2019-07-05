Horse cart operator jailed for stealing motorcycle, remanded on armed robbery charges

Twenty-year-old Ken Dass on Friday admitted to stealing a motorcycle valued at almost $200,000 when he appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The horse cart vendor was slapped with three charges involving two counts of armed robberies and simple larceny. The first charge stated that on June 27, 2019 at Lombard Street, Georgetown, while in the company of another and being armed with a cutlass, he robbed Tracy Greaves of a cellphone worth $18,000.

Furthermore, on the said date and location he robbed Tandy Whitaker of a cellphone, handbag, cash and documents all at a total cost of $104, 500

Dass pleaded not guilty to both charges, however, he admitted that between July 1 and 2, 2019 at Charlestown, Georgetown he stole one motorcycle, CJ 8934 valued at $180,000 property of Andre Haywood.

Prosecutor Adduni Inniss told the court that the defendant stole the motorcycle from a Primary School’s compound in which it was being kept. Dass was later seen riding the stolen bike and subsequently arrested and charged for the offence.

As such, Magistrate Isaacs Marcus remanded Dass to prison until August 2, 2019 for both armed robbery charges while she sentenced him to one-year imprisonment for the simple larceny.