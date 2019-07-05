ROAD CLOSURE ADVISORY

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is informing the general public that in order to facilitate its 180th Anniversary Route March, the roads along the route will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic from 15:00hrs on Saturday July 6, 2019.

The Parade will move off from the Tactical Services Unit Drill Square and proceed East into Young Street, South into Parade Street, East into Lamaha Street, South into Waterloo Street, West into Church Street, South into Avenue of the Republic, East into Brickdam, where the Minister of Public Security will take his salute in front of the Ministry of Public Security.

The parade continues South into Chalmers Place, East into Durban Street, North into Vlissengen Road and finally East into D’Urban Park where the Commissioner of Police will take his salute at the side of the entrance.